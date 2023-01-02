NFL World Reacts To The Geno Smith Postgame Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-6 win over the New York Jets.

Geno Smith eliminated his former team from postseason contention by tossing two touchdowns in a winning effort. After the game, he sought out Zach Wilson.

Smith and Wilson had a long embrace on the field. Although there's no way of telling what they said from the video, Smith can certainly relate to a young Jets quarterback who lost his grip on the starting role.

Fans admired Smith's seemingly classy gesture toward Smith, who was inactive for Sunday's loss.

While Smith didn't carry the burden of a No. 2 overall pick, the second-round selection began his career under similar scrutiny with the Jets. He struggled mightily in his first two seasons as the starter before getting benched.

It took Smith eight years to receive another starting opportunity, but he's making the most of his second chance. The 32-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl nod by registering 4,069 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, nine picks, and a 102.9 quarterback rating for Seattle.

Wilson will hope he can turn around his career sooner, but Smith is a testament to early struggles not defining a quarterback. Although passers now rarely receive patience to work through growing pains, the 23-year-old's career isn't over yet.

Smith could extend his comeback campaign if the Seahawks defeat the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.