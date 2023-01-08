NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Quarterback Decision

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants will enter the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed regardless of Sunday's outcome against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a result, they've expected to sit key starters.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post first reported Saturday that Davis Webb will start Sunday's game. The Giants elevated the 27-year-old from the practice squad, a strong signal that Daniel Jones will rest in preparation for next week's wild-card game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the plan to give Webb his first career start. The Eagles, meanwhile, will welcome back Jalen Hurts as they try to clinch the No. 1 seed with a win.

Dallas Cowboys fans will especially be disappointed in Big Blue not putting their best foot forward to conclude the regular season. It's also interesting to play Webb instead of Tyrod Taylor, a former Pro Bowler with considerable NFL experience.

Expect other Giants starters to join Jones as a spectator at Lincoln Financial Field

The Giants have already ruled out Leonard Williams with a neck injury. Per Dunleavy, star running back Saquon Barkley is not expected to play either.

Giants fans may recall them giving the undefeated New England Patriots a tough fight to end the 2007 regular season despite already clinching a wild-card berth. They then ruined New England's perfect season in the Super Bowl.

New York could see Philadelphia in the playoffs, but the Giants apparently determined that attempting to make a statement isn't worth risking injuries for a game with no significance to them.