NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Change News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Another day, another reported life change from Gisele Bundchen.

As the supermodel and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly deal with divorce attorneys, Bundchen has reportedly been making some changes to her life.

Bundchen has reportedly been living separately and has ditched her wedding ring. Now, she's reportedly made a change to one of her longtime tattoos.

"Gisele Bündchen makes change to tattoo amid Tom Brady divorce rumors," Page Six reports.

Changes are pretty common when someone is going through a divorce. Perhaps that's the case with the longtime supermodel.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Wow hope football is worth it," one fan wrote.

"It is and was he loved the game LONG BEFORE HER So it was well worth it he has been saying 45 since college as a joke and as it became more capable of reaching he did and if she can't wait for HiM TO PLAY HIS LAST SEASON THEN HE will be home all THE TIME AND U WONT LIKE THAT," another fan added.

"she’s outta there!!!" one fan added.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

They've reportedly both hired divorce attorneys.