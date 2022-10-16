NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen 'Hint' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundche might be offering a hint at why she's leaving Tom Brady after a decade-plus of marriage.

The legendary supermodel left an interesting comment on a telling Instagram post earlier this week.

"Gisele was on Instagram Wednesday when she commented '🙏🏽' in response to a post that read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,'" TMZ Sports reports.

That's certainly an interesting Instagram comment from someone in Gisele's position.

Brady, 45, and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting for months.

Friday night, Brady attended Robert Kraft's surprise wedding, though he came alone.

Perhaps divorce is what's for the best.

"If you can not live in peace together it is better to live happier apart," one fan wrote.

"Didn’t they have a deal bust the deal divorce the heal. Didn’t he have enough public shine how many rings does he need? She was waiting for her turn to shine. FYI, she got way more money than he do. So clearly that’s not an issue," one fan added.

"It’s not about what he had or didn’t have…it’s that she had hoped he’d stay with the FAMILY instead of playing ball. She wanted to be a unit, to be WITH him rather than near him," another fan wrote.

Brady, meanwhile, is set to take on the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.