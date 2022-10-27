NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Decision News

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: (ITALY OUT, NY DAILY NEWS OUT, NY NEWSDAY OUT) Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are seen in the taxi as they are going out for dinner December 31, 2007 in New York City. Reportedly, they split from each other as soon they saw the photographer. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images) Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Amid rumors of an impending divorce, Gisele Bundchen has reportedly decided to give her husband, Tom Brady, a firm demand.

It's me or football.

According to US Weekly, the supermodel has given the superstar quarterback a firm demand.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” an insider exclusively told the outlet.

Brady, 45, came out of retirement after about a month earlier this year. He and the Buccaneers are struggling, though he's made it clear that he won't be retiring anytime soon.

Fans don't seem to be too confident in Brady and Bundchen's future together.

"It’s painfully clear Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are dunzo," one fan wrote.

"With Gisele gone he's playing till he's 50," another fan predicted.

"Gisele GONE," one fan added.

"She and the kids should have came first at this point in his career!" another fan suggested.

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Tom and Gisele were married in 2009. They have two children together.

We wish them both the best moving forward.