NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life.

The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too.

"Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new next-door neighbor ... getting a hand with the move from a Joaquim Valente associate on Monday," TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Gisele, who was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, had some help moving from one of his associates.

The legendary supermodel's team has denied the dating rumors, though fans are still skeptical.

Gisele is moving into a new home that's right down the street from where Brady lives.

"i smell a relationship brewing," one fan wrote.

"We’ll at least their kids don’t have to travel far to the see the other parent," one fan added.

"Brutal. Neither one of them have a buffer zone," another fan suggested.

"For the kids. He will be jelly when she starts dating," one fan suggested.

"Looks like she hasn’t moved on despite all the appearances she puts out there," another fan added.

Getty Images.

Brady, meanwhile, has remained single, though some notable women have already expressed interest in dating him.

Meet the famous women interested in dating the legendary quarterback here.