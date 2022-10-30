NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Next Boyfriend News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are both back on the open dating market.

Who are they going to see next?

Betting odds have already been released on who Gisele Bundchen's next boyfriend is going to be. There's one clear favorite in the betting markets, too.

According to the sportsbooks, Pete Davidson is the favorite to become Gisele's next boyfriend.

Jokes have already been made that Davidson was thrilled by the divorce news.

"Pete Davidson seeing that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce will become official and final today," one fan joked.

The full list of betting odds has been released, as well, with some notable names on it.

TMZ had more details on the names for Bundchen.

"On Gisele's side, Pete has the best odds at +1200 ... with hunky actor Jason Momoa right behind at +1800.

There are other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, John Mayer, Chris Evans and Bradley Cooper ... but there's one guy who would definitely stir the pot if it came true -- Brady's best friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski," they report.

Pete Davidson is the clear betting favorite, though.

"I hope gisele and pete davidson have a wonderful holiday season together," one fan joked.

"If Pete Davidson starts dating Gisele Bundchen he's a god," another fan added.

Who do you see Gisele dating next?