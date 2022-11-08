NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Post-Divorce Photo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 15: Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

Less than two weeks ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce. They were married for 13 years.

Bundchen wasted no time figuring out what's next. On Monday night, Page Six shared photos of the 42-year-old supermodel on vacation in Costa Rica.

It was recently reported that Bundchen will retain her property on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula. With that said, she has decided to spend time there with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

Of course, the sports world had a lot to say about Bundchen's latest trip.

"Good for her, she is probably stressed out," one person said. "Glad she got away."

Unsurprisingly, some trolls on Twitter made harsh remarks about Gisele.

"These comments are disgusting," one person said in regards to the criticism. "Gisele looks amazing."

Brady and Bundchen have already announced that they'll be co-parents moving forward.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Bundchen's latest trip is a strong indication that she'll continue to look after her children.