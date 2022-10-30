NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own.

The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area.

Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement.

It's unclear if Gisele had been living in this new home or if she just purchased it for other reasons.

"Gisele Bündchen quietly bought modest home amid Tom Brady's NFL return," the New York Post reports.

Fans have taken to social media to react.

"I find it hard to believe there was anything decent in Miami for 1.25 for her. I would look in to previous sale prices," one fan wrote.

"Yes. I am moving in next week," another fan wrote.

Bundchen can certainly afford to buy as many houses as she wants. She's one of the richest supermodels in history.

"Reminder that Gisele’s Net Worth is roughly $400 Million. Tom’s is $250 Million. For those saying “she needs him,'" one fan wrote on social media.

It'll be interesting to see how the divorce plays out, that's for sure.