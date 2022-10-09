NFL World Reacts To The Grady Jarrett Postgame News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was on the wrong end of the brutal roughing the passer penalty for his third-down hit on quarterback Tom Brady.

Following the game - won by the Bucs, thanks in part to the questionable penalty - Brady addressed reporters.

“I don’t throw the flags.”

Jarrett, meanwhile, was in no mood to talk with the media following Sunday's loss.

"Grady Jarrett declined to speak to reporters in the Falcons locker room postgame," Josh Kendall reports.

It's tough to blame him for that.

"Smart move. Definitely would’ve been fined if he said what he must’ve been thinking," one fan wrote.

"He was speechless after not being allowed to tackle TB 12," another fan wrote.

"Ain't nothing to say, yall cheated that man," one fan added.

The refs, meanwhile, had a controversial explanation for the brutal penalty call.

The Falcons, understandably, remain furious with the outcome of Sunday's game.