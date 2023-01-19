NFL World Reacts To The Greg Roman Announcement

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Greg Roman announced his decision to step down as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator Thursday.

Roman spent six seasons with the organization, including four as the offensive coordinator. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh responded to the news in a statement shared by the team.

"We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward," Harbaugh said.

While some fans celebrated the news after a 24-17 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, others thanked Roman and pondered his future.

"We appreciate what you meant to this organization and what you have done for us, GRo," a fan wrote on Twitter. "But a change was imminent."

"Thank you Greg," another fan said.

"Another team in the offensive coordinator market," The Athletic's Ben Standig noted.

"There isn’t a better option available for Justin Herbert and the Chargers than Greg Roman," Heavy's Matt Lombardo opined. "Roman should be pretty sought after."

Roman began his tenure by engineering the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense. In his first year as a starter, Lamar Jackson earned MVP honors with 36 passing touchdowns and 1,206 rushing yards, a single-season record for quarterbacks.

However, Baltimore hasn't come close to those lofty heights since. The Ravens fell to seventh, 17th, and 19th in scoring over the ensuing three seasons, placing 16th in total yards in 2022.

They ranked 28th in passing offense without a single wide receiver reaching 500 yards.

Roman's successor must hope the front office upgrades the receiving room in 2023. More importantly, they'll have to retain Jackson, who completed the last year of his rookie contract.