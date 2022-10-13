NFL World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Mom News

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Once again, Herschel Walker and his family are making headlines.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate candidate out of Georgia made a surprising claim about his heritage.

Walker said that his grandmother was Cherokee.

"My mom just told me that my grandmother was full-blood Cherokee. So I'm Native American! ... I'm a super mutt," Walker said.

That claim, however, has been disputed by Walker's mother, whom is who he claims told him the heritage fact.

That's where we're at with Herschel Walker and his campaign these days.

"I really miss normal politicians," one fan wrote.

"Literally everyone in the south claims this. My grandmother was supposedly half Cherokee. My 23 and me I took says otherwise," another fan added.

"Yep! I heard my great grandmother was half Cherokee my whole life. I haven't done a genealogy test yet but I guarantee I have little to no native American blood. It's just something people in the south say," one fan added.

Walker is good at making headlines, you have to give him that.

The election can't get here soon enough, though.