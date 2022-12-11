NFL World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Wife Video

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker may have lost the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, falling in the runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, but his campaign continues to make headlines.

This week, a video of Herschel's wife went viral on social media.

Herschel Walker's wife, Julie, appeared to take a shot at CNN during a campaign rally.

"Throw it at CNN!" she appeared to say during a rally.

Welp.

"So he's gone from threatening his wives with violence to finding a wife that encourages it," one fan wrote.

"All I can think is that the screen is going to go dark suddenly (love it or hate it, that was a great ending/Sopranos )," another fan wrote.

"Madden throw power 23 accuracy 15," one fan added.

"Does he know that's his wife?" another fan wrote.

Walker's wife, meanwhile, is taking some heat on the campaign trail, as well.

It'll be interesting to see if Walker chooses to run again.