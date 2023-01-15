NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Cheerleader Photo

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Members of The Roar, the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleading squad, perform during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the on January 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Have a day, Jacksonville.

The Jaguars and their fan base are celebrating in a major way on Sunday morning. Jacksonville rallied from a huge deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the AFC Playoffs on Saturday.

What a win.

Following the game, Jacksonville's cheerleaders went viral on social media.

The fans are loving it, too.

"so beautiful!!" one fan wrote.

"Cardiac Jags," one fan added.

"ELECTRIFYING 😍," another fan wrote on social media.

"Sensational from behind victory 🙌🙌✌️," another fan added on social media.

Congrats, Jags!