NFL World Reacts To The Jake Plummer News

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 29: Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer takes in practice August 29, 2016 at Dove Valley. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images) John Leyba/Getty Images

Most retired NFL players tend to stick around the sport in some capacity, whether it's through coaching or sports media. Well, except for former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer.

Plummer, now 47, spent 10 years - six with the Cardinals and four with the Broncos - playing professional football. He amassed 29,253 passing yards and 161 touchdowns with 161 picks.

Since retiring in 2007, Plummer has picked quite the career path.

Plummer told USA Today Sports that he's currently a mushroom farmer in Colorado. He set up shop about 30 miles out of Denver.

"It’s not like we discovered this new mushroom," Plummer told USA Today's Parker Gabriel. "These have been around forever, so we’re just figuring out ways to grow them efficiently, extract them so they’re very potent and then make them available for people that are interested in their health and wellness and preventative maintenance and that are sick and tired of being sick and tired."

This isn't some hobby, either.

Mycolove Farms, co-founded by Plummer, reportedly brings in over $8,000 a month in revenue.

"Broncos have the most electric group of past/present QB’s in the league. Don’t have to like them all, but Elway, Manning, Plummer, Tebow, not exactly short on storylines in Denver —-enter Russ——it’s now officially a thing," one fan said.

"Parker still killing it! Great stuff man," a fan commented.

"Parker delivered a really cool story here. Definitely worth a weekend read," said Michael Schwartz.

Plummer is clearly thriving. Good for him.