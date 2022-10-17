NFL World Reacts To The Jalen Hurts Management News

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is thriving both on and off the field.

On the field, the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback has led the Eagles to a 6-0 start. Philadelphia topped Dallas in a big win on Sunday night.

Off the field, Hurts is a trailblazer.

As noted by Front Office Sports, Hurts has an all-female management team staff.

“I have a team of straight hustlers. And that’s how I am on the field and off the field," Hurts told Sports Illustrated.

That's a pretty cool move by the Eagles quarterback.

"The Eagles are now my number 2 team. Whenever you’re not playing the Bengals… Fly Eagles Fly," one fan wadmitted.

"I hate that he’s on the eagles bruh, cannot stand that team but how am I supposed to dislike this dude," one fan added.

"Hire the best people. That’s what Jalen Hurts did. Congrats to all these deserving women," another fan wrote.

Hurts has been balling out on the field, too.

The Eagles are 6-0 heading into their bye week.