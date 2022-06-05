NFL World Reacts To The Jason Garrett Broadcasting Rumors
Jason Garrett could be a big part of the 2022 National Football League season.
According to reports, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach is being eyed for a broadcasting gig with NBC.
NBC has the rights to the Sunday night games this year. The network is building up its coverage team for the National Football League.
"Jason Garrett is a candidate to replace Drew Brees on Notre Dame games and Sunday Night Football in America, The Post has learned," Andrew Marchand reports.
NFL fans aren't completely sold.
"That's one idea, but how about a Peter Drury/ Randy Moss commentator team instead?" one fan added.
"At one point we had color guy who was an alum of literally our biggest rival, and that was preferable to this," one fan added.
"For the two most informative years of QBs career the Giants employed an OC who's next best offer in football was the color commentator of the fighting irish," one fan joked.
Do you want to hear Garrett calling games in 2022?