NFL World Reacts To The Jason Garrett Broadcasting Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett could be a big part of the 2022 National Football League season.

According to reports, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach is being eyed for a broadcasting gig with NBC.

NBC has the rights to the Sunday night games this year. The network is building up its coverage team for the National Football League.

"Jason Garrett is a candidate to replace Drew Brees on Notre Dame games and Sunday Night Football in America, The Post has learned," Andrew Marchand reports.

NFL fans aren't completely sold.

"That's one idea, but how about a Peter Drury/ Randy Moss commentator team instead?" one fan added.

"At one point we had color guy who was an alum of literally our biggest rival, and that was preferable to this," one fan added.

"For the two most informative years of QBs career the Giants employed an OC who's next best offer in football was the color commentator of the fighting irish," one fan joked.

Do you want to hear Garrett calling games in 2022?