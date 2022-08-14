NFL World Reacts To The Jason Garrett Job News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks down after a ruling against them during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett continues to land interesting jobs outside of the coaching world.

According to a report from The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach will be calling Notre Dame football games.

Garrett and Jac Collinsworth, the son of Cris Collinsworth, will be on the call for Fighting Irish games on NBC.

It's an interesting pairing...

"I absolutely love that we have a ND guy in the booth finally even if it means scrub a-- Jason Garrett is part of it," one fan wrote.

"Real happy for Jac and that's about all I'll say," another fan admitted.

Notre Dame is set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Ohio State.