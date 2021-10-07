The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Fisher Speculation

Jeff Fisher looking on as the Los Angeles Rams head coach.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer is the talk of the NFL world right now.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-4 start and already at the center of off-field distractions. The Jaguars may end up moving from Meyer earlier than expected, as a result.

Who would Jacksonville target as its next head coach? Some are speculating the Jaguars would make a run after former longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk floated the idea via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Tony Dungy would be the perfect choice to get the Jags through 2021 and to then help find the right person for 2022,” Florio said. “Others currently available and with plenty of NFL head-coaching experience include Jeff Fisher and Wade Phillips.”

Going from Urban Meyer to Jeff Fisher would probably be viewed by fans as a massive disappointment. But it’s worth noting Fisher’s resume is pretty impressive. Fisher won 178 of his 350 games as a head coach.

Regardless, Jaguars fans don’t appear to be too excited regarding the Fisher speculation.

“Hiring Jeff Fisher would be the worst thing the Jaguars could do,” one fan said in response to Florio’s suggestion. “The fans would turn on the team instantaneously. Also, this entire thread is dumb.”

Take a look at what others are saying about the Fisher-to-Jaguars speculation.

We’re not sure the Jaguars will ever be able to escape mediocrity.

If Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can’t, Jeff Fisher certainly won’t be able to either.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.