Urban Meyer is the talk of the NFL world right now.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-4 start and already at the center of off-field distractions. The Jaguars may end up moving from Meyer earlier than expected, as a result.

Who would Jacksonville target as its next head coach? Some are speculating the Jaguars would make a run after former longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk floated the idea via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Tony Dungy would be the perfect choice to get the Jags through 2021 and to then help find the right person for 2022,” Florio said. “Others currently available and with plenty of NFL head-coaching experience include Jeff Fisher and Wade Phillips.” Tony Dungy would be the perfect choice to get the Jags through 2021 and to then help find the right person for 2022. Others currently available and with plenty of NFL head-coaching experience include Jeff Fisher and Wade Phillips. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 7, 2021

Going from Urban Meyer to Jeff Fisher would probably be viewed by fans as a massive disappointment. But it’s worth noting Fisher’s resume is pretty impressive. Fisher won 178 of his 350 games as a head coach.

Regardless, Jaguars fans don’t appear to be too excited regarding the Fisher speculation. “Hiring Jeff Fisher would be the worst thing the Jaguars could do,” one fan said in response to Florio’s suggestion. “The fans would turn on the team instantaneously. Also, this entire thread is dumb.” Take a look at what others are saying about the Fisher-to-Jaguars speculation. Burn the team down if they bring Jeff Fisher in https://t.co/TXvCb6B12b — 2Handsome (@19jags95) October 7, 2021

Suggesting Jeff Fisher? Have you ever met a single Jaguar fan? https://t.co/4bxQ4AtmTB — Spooky King Mike (0-4) (@KingM91) October 7, 2021

As a day 1 fan, I would rather the Jaguars not win a game this year and destroy the consecutive loss record than Jeff Fisher set foot in that stadium… https://t.co/nLrf7MYqWT — BOOryan with a Y (@jaxjaggywires) October 7, 2021

I'm pretty sure Jaguars fans have a restraining order against Jeff Fisher and he's not allowed within 100 miles of the city. For his safety. https://t.co/zcLFqk0DTt — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 7, 2021

The thought of Jeff Fisher coaching the Jags makes me want to throw up and cry https://t.co/r7T9zc9tYh — Maguire Kelly (@maguire_k22) October 7, 2021

We’re not sure the Jaguars will ever be able to escape mediocrity.

If Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can’t, Jeff Fisher certainly won’t be able to either.