NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Decision News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There is no controversy at the starting quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys to four straight wins, including Sunday's victory over the Rams in Los Angeles, the job is still Dak Prescott's.

Jerry Jones announced following the Cowboys' win over the Rams that the job is Prescott's, but it's nice to be able to ask the question, considering how well the team has been playing.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy. But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point."

It's a fair point, Jerry.

"Great point Jerry," one fan wrote.

"It’s hard to figure out why people couldn’t figure this out when he said that to begin with," one fan added.

"The defense is winning the games. If the Cowboys opponents were not so weak they would be in trouble. Coop threw for 106 lol," another fan admitted.

"All I'm saying is Dak is going to have to come back as the reincarnation of Roger Staubach or he is going to get booed out the building," one fan added.

The Cowboys, 4-1, are set to play the Eagles next Sunday. Prescott could return, though it's unclear if he will.