NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Postgame News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys topped the Chicago Bears, 49-29, without Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon.

Backup running back Tony Pollard looked great in Elliott's absence, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He added one catch for 16 yards.

Should Pollard get an increased role moving forward?

Jerry Jones made it clear that Elliott is still the team's primary workhorse.

“We’re going to go as Zeke goes.”

The Cowboys have been using both running backs a lot this season. Elliott had 105 touches heading into Sunday, while Pollard had 78.

Perhaps Pollard should get more moving forward, but it's been working out well so far.

"I mean, c'mon, nobody expects Jerry Jones to say anything but this, right? If you stare at the sun and hurt your eyes, you can't get mad at the sun," one fan added.

"I do believe they make one another better, but the idea that Pollard shouldn't be the workhorse over Zeke has long went beyond the point of ridiculousness," another fan added.

"Of course. Told you. It doesn’t matter what anyone else wants. Zeke is inevitable. Zeke is forever," one fan added.

The Cowboys are 6-2 heading into their bye week.