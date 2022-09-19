NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Postgame Photo
Jerry Jones is a happy man on Sunday night.
The Dallas Cowboys got a huge, potentially season-saving win (sure, it's Week 2, but it was a big one) against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Following the game, the Cowboys' happy owner was spotted with one of his former star players.
NFL fans love the sight.
"Bring him back jerry," one fan wrote.
"Love him, but there's too much Dez coverage lately. We get it, he goes to the games and wears jerseys. Cool, it's a non story," another fan wrote.
"Only at Cowboys game can you wear a cowboy hat, J's, with a jersey and look completely normal. Lol," another fan added.
The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with Sunday's win.