NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Postgame Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is a happy man on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys got a huge, potentially season-saving win (sure, it's Week 2, but it was a big one) against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Following the game, the Cowboys' happy owner was spotted with one of his former star players.

NFL fans love the sight.

"Bring him back jerry," one fan wrote.

"Love him, but there's too much Dez coverage lately. We get it, he goes to the games and wears jerseys. Cool, it's a non story," another fan wrote.

"Only at Cowboys game can you wear a cowboy hat, J's, with a jersey and look completely normal. Lol," another fan added.

The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with Sunday's win.