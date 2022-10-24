NFL World Reacts To The Jets' Crushing Injury News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images) Edward Diller/Getty Images

The New York Jets improved to 5-2 on the year with Sunday's big road win at Denver.

Unfortunately, the Jets had some pretty crushing postgame news following the victory.

New York running back Breece Hall, who's having a sensational season, is expected to miss significant time with a serious knee injury.

"Bad news on Breece Hall: Diagnosis is “not good,” per Saleh. They suspect an ACL. Brutal," Rich Cimini tweeted.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the crushing postgame news.

"Damn. When teams do initial evaluation on knee and think it's ACL, it's almost always correct," one fan tweeted.

"Damn, that really sucks," another fan tweeted.

"Awful news. #Jets were winning with defense & Hall's running. This takes away an enormous part of the formula & puts the burden right back on Zach Wilson's shoulders. Going to be a lot harder for #Jets to win passing for 120 yards going forward," one fan added.

"I was on a plane and missed this end of that Jets win. Can never have nice things," one fan added on Twitter.

Hopefully, the injury won't be as serious as feared.