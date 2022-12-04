NFL World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Job Report

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh enjoys the Dodgers game with wife Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh on May 08, 2017, during the game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another year, more speculation about Jim Harbaugh to the National Football League.

Could it happen this time?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that teams believe Harbaugh could have interest in returning to the professional ranks, despite his comments suggesting otherwise.

Harbaugh flirted with the NFL last year, before committing to Michigan, saying his interest in the professional ranks is over.

"It's that time again: NFL teams are doing homework on #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. He vowed last year the door was closed. Teams aren't so sure," Rapoport reported.

"A note: Jim Harbaugh's old team -- the #Colts -- currently have an opening for a head coach."

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Does Harbaugh really wanna go to Indy so he can get owned by Trent Baalke twice a year?" one fan wrote.

"Seems like a natural fit, though -- again -- they'd be neutering Chris Ballard. When you hire Harbaugh, he is the top football voice in the organization," one fan added.

"A reminder: Jim was interviewing with Vikings on signing day last cycle," another fan wrote.

"Why must they do this? It's as if they honestly cannot help but push the narrative that, somehow, the NFL is just better," another fan wrote.

Harbaugh, of course, is coming off his second straight Big Ten championship. He's heading to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year, too.

Would he really consider leaving Michigan now?