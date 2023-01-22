NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason.

The 49ers have been rolling with Brock Purdy, so it's unlikely that he would play anyway.

NFL fans would be surprised if he plays.

"Is Kyle Shanahan really thinking about putting Brock Purdy on the bench after Purdy went 7-0 and led, arguably, the most consistently dominant stretch we’ve seen from their offense in years? That would be a horrendous decision in my opinion," one fan wrote.

"I still call it delusion if you think Purdy>Garoppolo but they have momentum with Purdy I think it would be a mistake to get rid of it in exchange for a slight qb upgrade," one fan added.

"If you ever see quotes like this then it's a sign that the person posting the quotes are trying to drive a narrative out of nothing," one fan added.

Will we see Garoppolo playing for the 49ers again?