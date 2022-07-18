NFL World Reacts To The JK Dobbins Week 1 News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NFL fans are pretty shocked by the latest J.K. Dobbins news this Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens running back missed the 2021 season after tearing his ACL prior to Week 1. He's going to return in time for the 2022 season, right? Not exactly.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Dobbins is "no sure thing" to play in Week 1 later this year.

"From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless," said Rapoport.

"Was hearing some buzz about this as of late. Such a tremendous talent so a shame, but gotta move him down the board with all of the other talent available," one fan said.

"Ravens insurance plan with Davis and drafting Badie was a good move. Also the Ravens have the Jets week 1 sooooo think we’re good without dobbins," a fan wrote.

However, Dobbins has responded to Rapoport's report, clarifying he's going to be ready to go for Week 1.

"Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1," he said.

We'll see.