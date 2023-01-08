NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Locker Room Photo

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Few things go better together than Joe Burrow and celebratory cigars.

The legendary LSU Tigers quarterback smoked one after the national championship in 2019. Now, the cigars are back.

Burrow had a celebratory cigar in the locker room after clinching the AFC North on Sunday.

"King of the North," the Bengals announced.

It's quite the photo.

"BACK 2 BACK," one fan wrote.

"Oh my…" one fan added.

"Saved the youth center in Aspen," one fan joked.

"This picture is truly worth a thousand words.

— Joey B smoking a cigar, celebrating the AFC North Championship.

— Alex Cappa on a cart in the background.

His ankle will be a huge talking point this week," another fan wrote.

Burrow was locked in from hours before kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals are going to be a tough, tough out in the playoffs this year.