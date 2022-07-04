NFL World Reacts To The Jon Gruden Documentary Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL Network is airing a series of documentaries this holiday weekend, highlighting the league's championship teams.

Two notable Super Bowl champions have been skipped over, though, according to Pro Football Talk.

One of those teams is the 2002 Buccaneers, which were led by Jon Gruden.

Gruden, of course, is suing the National Football League over his ousting from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pro Football Talk notes this move by NFL Network isn't very surprising:

The folks at JoeBucsFan.com strenuously objected to the Tampa Bay omission. Our guess is that it traces directly to the fact that Jon Gruden, the first-year coach of the Super Bowl XXXVII champions at the time, currently has active litigation against the league — and because he was forced out of his job as coach of the Raiders after someone (he claims in his lawsuit that it was the league office and the Commissioner) leaked emails Gruden had sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen in 2011.

NFL fans aren't surprised, either.

Still, many are upset.

"What about the 100s of others that contributed to those championship teams," one fan tweeted.

"Gruden only won that super bowl because it was his old playbook and his old Raiders. They should skip it every year," another fan added.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were likely skipped because of the Rich Dalrymple controversy. The longtime Dallas executive abruptly retired shortly before ESPN reported on his alleged filming of Cowboys cheerleaders.