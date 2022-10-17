NFL World Reacts To The Josh Allen Postgame Video
Well done, Josh Allen.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback led his team to a big win on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.
Following the game, Allen had a pretty special interaction with a young fan.
"The best thing you'll see tonight: Josh Allen GREAT QB, but an even better person. (Wait until the end)," Dan Fetes wrote.
You can't not like Josh Allen.
"That’s what it’s all about 🙏🏼🙏🏼," one fan wrote.
"No one in the world I’d rather represent our city," another fan wrote.
"That's our quarterback," one fan added.
"That’s cool I have nothing but respect for Allen," one fan added on social media.
The Bills improved to 5-1 on the year with the win on Sunday, while the Chiefs dropped to 4-2.