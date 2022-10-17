NFL World Reacts To The Josh Allen Postgame Video

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Well done, Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback led his team to a big win on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Allen had a pretty special interaction with a young fan.

"The best thing you'll see tonight: Josh Allen GREAT QB, but an even better person. (Wait until the end)," Dan Fetes wrote.

You can't not like Josh Allen.

"That’s what it’s all about 🙏🏼🙏🏼," one fan wrote.

"No one in the world I’d rather represent our city," another fan wrote.

"That's our quarterback," one fan added.

"That’s cool I have nothing but respect for Allen," one fan added on social media.

The Bills improved to 5-1 on the year with the win on Sunday, while the Chiefs dropped to 4-2.