NFL World Reacts To The Julian Edelman Retirement Speculation

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Could Julian Edelman really return to the New England Patriots?

The longtime Patriots star has been retired for a couple of years now, but might the veteran wide receiver be open to a return to New England?

On Monday, Bill Belichick was asked about the possibility. He didn't say no...

Belichick said that he talks with Edelman regularly. However, when it comes to a return, he deflected the question to the wide receiver.

Patriots fans would love it, though they don't think it's going to happen.

"While having Edelman would make Mac Jones a much better quarterback, this is a pipe dream," one fan tweeted.

"Let’s Do It," another fan added.

"He's missing a knee," one fan said.

Edelman retired after a lengthy, physical career. While he's surely still in good shape, would he want to put his body through another NFL season?

It seems unlikely, but clearly it's something that is at least a possibility.