NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo
Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week.
The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger.
Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was treated unfairly by journalists.
“Coach Kelly, who I know very well, now down at LSU having left Notre Dame,” Musburger said on a recent podcast episode. “I still tease him when he got blown out by Alabama in the national championship game, I took all the heat off him because I called a beauty queen beautiful. I was the villain that night in the eyes of the media, especially the woke journalists in some of the papers around the country."
“And, I say, ‘Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’ And he laughs. He’s a good old politician. We’ll see what he does.”
Webb, meanwhile, has mostly stayed away from the spotlight since that viral moment.
She does have a big following on social media, though. One of Webb's pool shots went viral.
"Beauty on the horizon!!!!" one fan wrote.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.
"Beauty needs no caption," another fan added.
"Like your new sports car😂," one fan joked.
AJ and Katherine, meanwhile, have been married since 2014. They have two kids together.