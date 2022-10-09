NFL World Reacts To The Kenny Pickett Fight Video

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have much fight in them on Sunday, losing to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3, in one of the franchise's worst performances this century.

Kenny Pickett showed some toughness, though.

The Steelers rookie quarterback did not hold back from a Bills player who hit him low on Sunday.

"#Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett starting fights with defensive lineman," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

NFL fans appreciated the fight.

"I’ll take a QB who fights any day, any time and for any reason. Gimme Kenny Pickett all day. Punch back, if nothing else," one fan wrote.

"Kenny Pickett will fight the entire Bills team. He doesn’t give a f---. I love it," another fan added.

"Kenny Pickett ain’t going down without a fight," another fan wrote on Twitter.

"Love the fight here from Kenny Pickett. Dirty low blow here from 90," another fan added.

Pickett has to be inspiring his teammates with that move. We'll see if it has any impact on the Steelers moving forward.