NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Announcement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

There was a lot of talk about Lamar Jackson on Sunday night, with NFL fans wondering why the Ravens star quarterback didn't attempt to tough it out and play in the Wild Card game against the Bengals.

But no one really knows how injured Jackson truly is - well, besides his teammates.

One Ravens teammate announced postgame that Jackson has been limping around the team's facility.

"I don’t even know if I should say this, but he’s like limping around the facility," Marlon Humphrey said. That’s kind of the crazy thing that people don’t see."

Perhaps that'll quiet the critics a bit.

The question, of course, is will Lamar Jackson even be back in 2023? He and the Ravens have yet to figure out their contract situation.