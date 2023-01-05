NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

© Jonathan Daniel

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend.

Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.

Seifert said people within the organization were "irritated" with how many players fell during the game. That was particularly the case for those who didn't wear the recommended seven-stud cleats.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said it was "noticeable" that his players slipped more than the Packers.

Packers fans viewed the complaints as sour grapes from the losing team. They think the Vikings, who play at Lambeau Field every season, should have worn the proper cleats.

Myles Gorham noted the difficulties of wearing an unfamiliar style of cleats.

ESPN's Ed Werder added that former Packers coach Mike McCarthy encouraged his Dallas Cowboys to use the seven-stud cleats when visiting Green Bay. They wore them in practice over a week before their encounter to get players more comfortable.

The Vikings probably wouldn't have won that game at any venue.

Keisean Nixon got Green Bay on the board with a 105-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kirk Cousins committed four turnovers, including a 75-yard pick-six from Darnell Savage.

While the 12-4 Vikings ran away with the division, they have a worse point differential (-19) than the 8-8 Packers (+3) and Detroit Lions (+22). They've gotten outscored by 89 points in their four losses while notching their last 11 wins by no more than an eight-point margin.

They'll close the regular season at Soldier Field before returning home to host a first-round playoff matchup. The Packers can clinch the NFC's final wild-card spot by defeating the Lions on Sunday night.