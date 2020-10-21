NFL World Reacts To The Latest Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped some news that had the NFL world going crazy.

According to Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are one of the teams in the mix to sign free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. The star wide receiver is eligible to return to the league after Week 8 – he received an eight-game suspension before the 2020 season kicked off.

With Brown eligible to play in Week 9 teams from around the league are starting to show interest. Although he hasn’t played since early in 2019, he’s still one of the best wide receivers in the game.

After Schefter broke the news, fans and analysts started drooling about the potential of the Seahawks offense with Antonio Brown. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are already a formidable duo, but adding AB would take the Seattle offense to the next level.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon potentially lining up alongside D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the league's best passing offensepic.twitter.com/ildJJPabkf — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 21, 2020

Russell Wilson potentially throwing to D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Antonio Brown in three receiver sets 😳😳 https://t.co/f3iNAeXzcG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 21, 2020

Earlier this offseason, Brown worked out with star quarterback Russell Wilson. That first sparked rumors that the free agent wide receiver could sign in Seattle.

Now several months later, it looks like the Seahawks are the most likely landing spot for Brown. He played in only one game during the 2019 season, racking up four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown with the New England Patriots.

Will a team sign Antonio Brown for the second half of the 2020 season?