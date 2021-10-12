NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team removed Jon Gruden from the organization’s Ring of Honor.

The move comes a day after Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He stepped down after a string of misogynistic and derogatory emails came to light during the NFL’s investigation in the Washington Football Team.

The Buccaneers became the latest team to try and distance themselves from the former head coach. Fans, of course, reacted to the news on social media.

The majority of the responses had to do with Antonio Brown, who has his own checkered past.

“The same team that signed Antonio Brown after he was accused and sexual assault and suspended. Pretty easy to stand up for what’s right when it doesn’t affect your wins and losses,” NFL analyst Peter Bukowski said.

“Antonio Brown, who last spring paid a settlement to a woman who accused him of rape, is a starting wide receiver for the Bucs,” said another fan.

Antonio Brown wasn’t the only name brought up. Recently-signed corner Richard Sherman had a disturbing incident earlier this season as well.

“Earlier this month, these same Buccaneers signed Richard Sherman, who is currently facing criminal charges for domestic violence,” one fan said.

Las Vegas will attempt to move on this week with a matchup against the Denver Broncos.