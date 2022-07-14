NFL World Reacts To The Latest 'Sunday Ticket' News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

The NFL continues to seek a new home for its Sunday Ticket package. While multiple streaming services have emerged as favorites to land the broadcasting rights, one remains in the lead.

According to Puck's Dylan Beyers (h/t Pro Football Talk), Apple TV is "most likely" to acquire Sunday Ticket for a lucrative deal "significantly higher than $2 billion a year," perhaps as much as $3 billion.

Fans, many of whom likely don't have satellite TV, are excited about Apple potentially landing Sunday Ticket.

However, not everyone is happy with the possible alignment.

The NFL's contract with DirectTV expires after the 2022 season, and Commissioner Roger Goodell said a streaming service will likely receive the rights next. Amazon and Disney are also in the running.

Three months ago, Puck called Sunday Ticket "Apple’s to lose" while estimating an acquisition cost around $2.5 billion.

Sunday Ticket would be a monumental acquisition for Apple, which has dipped into live sports by streaming MLB games on Friday nights. Yet the popular NFL service could bring in new subscribers.

Fans hoping for a switch from satellite to streaming will certainly appreciate this development.