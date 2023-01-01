NFL World Reacts To The Lawrence Taylor Appearance
The New York Giants are hoping to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon.
New York, 8-6-1 on the year, can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have a special guest in attendance on Sunday.
Legendary Giants star Lawrence Taylor pumped up the crowd at Metlife Stadium today.
Giants fans are loving it.
"Lawrence Taylor ringing the bell. Ready for Giants vs. Colts. Playoffs on line," one reporter tweeted.
"The #Giants just announced Lawrence Taylor and the crowd is going absolutely nuts. He;'s the one ringing the bell," one added.
"Lawrence Taylor in MetLife today.... Giants -5.5 is a lock now," another fan wrote.
The Giants are hoping to get things done on their home turf on Sunday afternoon.
New York vs. Indianapolis is airing on CBS.