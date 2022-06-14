NFL World Reacts To The League's New Pizza Sponsor

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced that Little Caesars will be its official pizza sponsor for the 2022 season.

Renie Anderson, the NFL's chief revenue officer and executive vice president of partnerships, released a statement on this news.

"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," Anderson said. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."

Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, will replace Pizza Hut as the NFL's official sponsor for this category.

The reactions to this partnership have been mixed so far.

Some people are thrilled that Little Caesars will be the official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

"This is the best news," one fan tweeted.

Others were hoping a different brand would strike a deal.

Little Caesars will make sure its big rig pizza kitchen, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, visits NFL cities this year to serve the homeless and hungry.

The charitable component that Little Caesars brings to the table makes this deal even more intriguing for the NFL.