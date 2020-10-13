NFL World Reacts To The Le’Veon Bell Trade Rumors

The New York Jets are trying to trade running back Le’Veon Bell, but they’re not generating much interest.

Bell has long stated his disgust with his role. He’s been caught liking tweets blasting head coach Adam Gase and the New York organization. The Jets’ use of the former star running back has been questionable, at best.

The Jets’ signed Bell to a four-year deal worth $52 million back in 2019, hoping he would be a focal point of the offense. The experiment hasn’t exactly panned out. Bell has been under-utilized, which may be his own fault to a certain degree.

The NFL world is sending in their reactions to the Jets’ attempt to try and trade Bell. Some are frustrated with Gase. Others are happy to see Bell go. Take a look at the various reactions in the tweets below.

Fun fact: Le’Veon Bell’s last 20+ yard carry came on Christmas of 2017 and he’s due $6M for the rest of this season. https://t.co/ks2khX3efO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 13, 2020

Imagine choosing Adam Gase over Le’Veon Bell 😂😂😂😂😂😂 y’all stay in the basement @nyjets — Paulie Whispers (@Paulie_Bruz) October 13, 2020

Don’t fire Gase but trade adams, don’t fire Gase but trade Bell, don’t fire Gase but trade Darnold – great philosophy — Alex #1 NY Jets Fan (@jetsNYjetsNYJet) October 13, 2020

im crying at the fact ADAM GASE will survive longer than LE’VEON BELL on this football team… SO UNSERIOUS @nyjets — brandon🎡 (@JetsHateMe) October 13, 2020

Think it’s unlikely Jets find a taker for Bell. But if they somehow did, it would still be an Adam Gase coached team. Which means a RBBC with Frank Gore at its center. I do really like LaMichal Perine in dynasty but not for this year as long as Gase is coach. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 13, 2020

God bless any GM that would trade for 2020 Le’Veon Bell https://t.co/ADpTItTa96 — Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_) October 13, 2020

The Jets’ use of Le’Veon Bell has been absolutely absurd. He was once one of the best offensive players in the NFL. But the Jets are still the Jets. Unfortunately, New York is still an organization talented players can’t seem to find success.

It’s rather amazing head coach Adam Gase has even lasted this long. The Jets are off to an 0-5 start, and look the part of one of the worst teams we’ve seen in the past decade.

On-field play isn’t the only thing going wrong with Gase at the helm. The Jets are now trying to trade Bell, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to get much in return.