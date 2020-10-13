The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Le’Veon Bell Trade Rumors

Le'Veon Bell runs the football for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets carries the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are trying to trade running back Le’Veon Bell, but they’re not generating much interest.

Bell has long stated his disgust with his role. He’s been caught liking tweets blasting head coach Adam Gase and the New York organization. The Jets’ use of the former star running back has been questionable, at best.

The Jets’ signed Bell to a four-year deal worth $52 million back in 2019, hoping he would be a focal point of the offense. The experiment hasn’t exactly panned out. Bell has been under-utilized, which may be his own fault to a certain degree.

The NFL world is sending in their reactions to the Jets’ attempt to try and trade Bell. Some are frustrated with Gase. Others are happy to see Bell go. Take a look at the various reactions in the tweets below.

The Jets’ use of Le’Veon Bell has been absolutely absurd. He was once one of the best offensive players in the NFL. But the Jets are still the Jets. Unfortunately, New York is still an organization talented players can’t seem to find success.

It’s rather amazing head coach Adam Gase has even lasted this long. The Jets are off to an 0-5 start, and look the part of one of the worst teams we’ve seen in the past decade.

On-field play isn’t the only thing going wrong with Gase at the helm. The Jets are now trying to trade Bell, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to get much in return.


