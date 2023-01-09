NFL World Reacts To The Lions Cheerleader Photo

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 11: A member of the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Lions haven't had a lot to celebrate over the years.

Detroit failed to reach the postseason in 2022, but the NFC North franchise still had something to celebrate on Sunday evening.

The Lions upset the Packers at Lambeau Field, eliminating Green Bay from the playoff contention. Aaron Rodgers and Co. needed to win to get in, but they failed to do so.

Detroit fans can celebrate that. Their cheerleaders are certainly doing so.

"LIONS WIN!" they wrote.

Lions fans - and their cheerleaders - are pumped.

"THEY SURE DID!" one fan wrote.

"Electric," one fan added.

"yeeeeeeeah buDDy," another fan added.

"Greatest meaningless game winners of all time 🏆," another fan added.

"And looked awesome doing it!!🔝" another fan added.

Congrats on playing spoiler, Detroit.