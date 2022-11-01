NFL World Reacts To The Lovie Smith Decision News

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini watches his team prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brandin Cooks did not attend Tuesday's practice, a notable absence with the Houston Texans wide receiver a frequent subject of rumors ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.

During his press conference, head coach Lovie Smith said he excused Cooks for personal reasons. He didn't want to discuss a potential trade ahead of Houston's Thursday Night Football matchup.

"I don't live in the world of hypotheticals," Smith said, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. "Brandin is a part of our football team. Believe it or not, we're playing the Philadelphia Eagles."

There are several reasons why an NFL veteran could receive an excused absence from practice, but fans are convinced it's a harbinger for a trade before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted that nothing was imminent as of 2:11 p.m. ET. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said it will "take at least a reasonable offer" for the Texans to move the 29-year-old.

Time is winding down to complete a deal. Will Cooks end the day on a new team?