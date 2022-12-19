NFL World Reacts To The Major Officiating Controversy

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, on Sunday night, and the league is pretty upset with the game's officials.

Not only was a pass interference penalty likely missed in the end zone, but another crucial call appeared to go against Ron Rivera's team.

NBC Sports' Matthew Berry is furious.

"Terry McLaurin looks at the ref asking if he’s good - ref points back at McLaurin as of to indicate he’s good. McLaurin then gives a thumbs up to ref to acknowledge it. This “penalty” took a Brian Robinson TD off the board," he tweeted.

The NFL World is furious with what happened.

"Interesting as a couple calls down by the goal line that would have been game changers for the Commanders," one fan wrote.

"Feels like point shaving!!" one fan added.

"This was BS, these stripes were horrible and decided this game. One of many bad calls," another fan wrote.

"It is 100% the refs fault when the outside WR isn’t lined up correctly. This is the worst call I’ve seen all year because the ref manufactured that call. Even worse than the Chandon Sullivan scoop and scores…" one fan added.

Washington fell to 7-6-1 on the year with the loss on Sunday night, while New York improved to 8-5-1.

This officiating controversy is not going away anytime soon, that is for sure.