NFL World Reacts To The Matt Canada Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada last week. On Thursday, owner Art Rooney II explained his rationale.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney said he didn't want to mess with Kenny Pickett's late-season progression.

"They seemed to work well together," Rooney said of Canada and Pickett. "With a new offensive coordinator, you'd start all over again. We felt there was enough there to build on."

While some Steelers fans can appreciate Rooney's thought process, others still wanted a coaching change.

"I hate Matt Canada, I think he’s a horrible OC, but the reason makes sense," a fan wrote. "There’s some cohesiveness there and I guess it showed towards the end of the year. We’ll see come September."

"Kenny Pickett is so good he managed to do the unthinkable by saving Matt Canada’s job," The Score's Daniel Valente said.

"I will say this till I’m blue in the face," a fan commented. "Better coaching always trumps continuity. This is going to be bad for Kenny in the long run."

"Those two games winning drives that still led us to missing playoffs cost us another year of Matt Canada," a fan reasoned.

"Yeah alright. I better see those red zone stats go up next season," another fan demanded."

Pittsburgh finished each of Canada's two seasons 23rd in total offense. The Steelers scored touchdowns on 27 of 52 red-zone visits, ranking 22nd with a 51.9 percent success rate.

Yet the Steelers went 7-2 after their Week 9 bye to avoid Mike Tomlin's first losing season. While the defense provided the heavy lifting, Pickett orchestrated comeback wins in Weeks 16 and 17.

The No. 20 pick finished his rookie season with a 63.0 completion percentage and 76.7 quarterback rating. After ceding three picks in his NFL debut and three more in Week 7, he threw just one interception over his final eight games.

Rooney saw enough in-season growth from Pickett to keep Canada around for a third season.