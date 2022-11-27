NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Accusation

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A New York Giants player has made a pretty big accusation against Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Parsons has been accused of punching a Giants player during the Thanksgiving Day win over the NFC East rival on Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear if Parsons will be punished for the allegation. He was hit with a penalty during the game.

"New York Giants center Nick Gates says Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons “flat out punched him” in the face during the Thanksgiving game," The Giants Wire tweeted.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the allegation.

"42 million viewers and nobody saw the punch? Cmon man," one fan wrote.

"Meanwhile, number 11 is out there crowing about what a great football player he is. I don’t see anyone else doing that on any NFL team. ANY. NFL. TEAM," one fan added.

"Suspend him," one fan wrote.

"Film or it’s a lie," one fan added.

Should Parsons get hit with more punishment if this accusation is proven to be true?