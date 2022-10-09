NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Injury News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans witnessed a troubling scene during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted that Micah Parsons favored his groin while walking gingerly from the tunnel after halftime. Cowboys sideline reporter Kristi Scales confirmed that the star defender is dealing with groin tightness.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was riding a stationary bike before the Dallas defense took the field in the second half.

Concerned Cowboys fans urged caution. They don't want the team to over-exert the 23-year-old if he's hurt.

Others suggested Parsons takes on too much responsibility and said it's time to ease his workload with fewer pass-rushing assignments.

Parsons is off to a blazing start, collecting four sacks this season and his 10th quarterback hit on Sunday. The early Defensive Player of the Year contender is pivotal to the Cowboys' success both this season and beyond.

Although he's back in the game, Dallas should monitor his health carefully to avoid a long-term setback.