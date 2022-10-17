NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.

"We have to do better for them. I felt like we let them down today. It’s weighing on me heavy because the type of pride I hold for this defense," Parsons said.

"It hurts a lot."

The Cowboys dropped to 4-2 on the year with the loss to the Eagles.

"Love this guy man," one fan said of Parsons.

"what a guy, however i can assure everyone that the loss is not on the cowboys’ defense!" another fan added.

"We're gonna get better. This D have the talent and character to make the jump from very good to elite. Still plenty of football to be played. The best is yet to come," one fan added.

"Dude holds himself & those around him at such a high standard.. Defense definitely wasn’t the problem.. Mans gonna come out w/ Murder on his Mind next week against Lions.. RIP Jared Goff," one fan wrote.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Lions next weekend.

Good luck, Jared Goff.