NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are excited to get Michael Thomas back on the field this season.

Thomas, an All-Pro wide receiver, has struggled with injuries in recent years. However, he's reportedly been looking good so far in training camp.

Unfortunately, Thomas is reportedly now dealing with a hamstring injury.

"DA said Mike Thomas has a hamstring injury," Nick Underhill reports.

That's pretty unfortunate.

"Was fun while it lasted," one fan wrote.

"Are you kidding me," another fan wrote.

Thomas did not practice on Sunday as a result of his hamstring injury.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that it's a "little bit" of a hamstring issue. It's unclear how long the former Ohio State star will be out.

When healthy, Thomas is among the best wide receivers in the league.

Hopefully he can get back to that point.