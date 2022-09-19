NFL World Reacts To The Mike Evans Punishment News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speask with Tom Brady #12 during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Mike Evans for the next game.

Evans has been suspended for one game for his role in the fight between the Bucs and the Saints on Sunday. No other players involved will be suspended, per reports.

“After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation. You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan writes.

Evans apparently felt that he had to defend his quarterback, Tom Brady, during the incident.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the punishment news.

"Mike Evans, a repeat offender after a similar suspension in 2017, is the only player suspended in the melee. All others will be evaluated for fines, as per standard process," Ian Rapoport added.

"He’s getting suspended again for jumping in another fight that didn’t have anything to do with him. Great job Mike Evans," one fan added.

"If Mike Evans is suspended over that—and he just might be—then that’s one less thing for the Packers to worry about when they’re in Tampa Bay next week," one fan added.

Good luck next weekend, Tom Brady.