NFL World Reacts To The Mike Golic Furious News

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former ESPN Radio host Mike Golic, just like many others, expressed his displeasure with NFL officiating during Monday night's game between the Chiefs and Raiders.

The officiating crew for this week's Monday Night Football matchup called a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones. It was a costly mistake to say the least.

Golic didn't just call out the officials from Monday night's game, he put the NFL Competition Committee on blast.

"It’s beyond ridiculous with the roughing the QB calls…the competition committee has to get involved at some point….it’s just embarrassing," Golic tweeted on Monday night.

Almost every single one of Golic's followers agree with him.

"Why can't the NY Reviewing Officials be granted the authority to overturn asinine calls to preserve the game," one fan replied. "Also, have the Officials be held accountability for the errors. They're not infallible."

A second fan said, "There it is, Ladies and Gentlemen… from a voice we all know and trust. Tell ‘em Golic!"

"SO many ex players screaming this same sentiment!! Do and BE better," another fan tweeted.

Carl Cheffers, the head referee for Monday night's game, said a penalty flag was thrown because Jones landed on Carr with his full body weight.

If that's the criteria for a roughing the passer penalty moving forward, Monday night's game won't be the last time fans lose their minds over a bad call.